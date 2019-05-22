On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple widening its response -- again -- to problems with its butterfly-switch keyboards
- Qualcomm being deemed a monopoly
- Oculus releasing its wireless Quest VR headset
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
3:59
-
reading•Apple is fixing its busted MacBook keyboards for free -- and maybe for good? (The 3:59, Ep. 563)
-
May 15•The OnePlus 7 Pro reveals a notch-free future (The 3:59, Ep. 561)
-
May 14•Disney is going to take over Hulu. Now what? (The 3:59, Ep. 560)
-
May 13•The drumbeat to break up Facebook gets louder (The 3:59, Ep. 559)
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple is fixing its busted MacBook keyboards for free -- and maybe for good? (The 3:59, Ep. 563)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.