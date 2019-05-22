CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple is fixing its busted MacBook keyboards for free -- and maybe for good? (The 3:59, Ep. 563)

Plus Qualcomm's "monopoly" may come to an end and Oculus unleashes its Quest VR headset.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

