An iris scanner, wireless charging and an OLED display (instead of an LCD screen) could come to the 10th anniversary iPhone, according to a new report from Digitimes. In addition, the phone we're calling the iPhone 8 for now could also enter production "earlier than usual" to give suppliers time to create enough supply to meet demand. (Apple is also said to be placing more stringent inspection rules for these chips and components.)

As Apple celebrates ten year anniversary of the original iPhone, the Cupertino, Calif. company is expected to bring on big hardware changes and software updates to compete against evermore sophisticated rivals and satisfy buyers who have become bored with the iPhone's incremental changes.

We've heard all sorts of rumors about a glass and steel body with a curved edge display, and no more physical home button. Apple could even release two iPhone 7S models in addition to the iPhone 8, noted Digitimes, citing KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Handy Abovergleich

Using an iris scanner as one way to unlock a phone has been implemented in phones by Samsung and Microsoft, but this would be the first Apple phone to feature the technology. German site Handy Abovergleich even created some renders of what the next iPhone could look like.

As for the wireless charging rumor, Apple's supplier Foxconn was reportedly testing wireless charging for the next iPhone, which Kuo claims will come to all of this year's iPhones.

OLED displays on the next iPhone have also been talked about in the past, and some believe that this technology will result in an iPhone that costs over $1,000.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

