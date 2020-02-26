CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple iPhone XR was 2019's best-selling phone, data says

The iPhone XR sold 46.3 million times last year.

The iPhone XR had a good 2019. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

The iPhone XR was the must-have phone of 2019, according to a report from Omida Technology. The market research provider released data on Tuesday that said Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XR smartphones last year. This figure is double 2018's 23.1 million units, according to the data. Apple's iPhone 11, the tech giant's cheapest phone at $699, took second place in the report with 37.3 million units sold.

"Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running," Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia, said in the report. 

After the phone debuted in October 2018, it outsold top handset models like the Samsung A10Oppo A9Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei P30 the following year.

