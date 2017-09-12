Apple's iPhone X is finally here, and it offers a handful of new features not seen before in any iPhone, including wireless charging and facial recognition to unlock the phone, a feature called Face ID. But while it has enough to get enthusiasts excited, it certainly isn't the only premium phone on the market.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple unveils iPhone X with Super Retina Display and...

In recent weeks, Android phone makers Samsung and LG launched the high-end Note 8 and V30, respectively, which stack well against the new iPhone. To see their differences spec-by-spec, check out our chart below.

Apple iPhone 8 spec comparison

Apple iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 8 LG V30 Display size, resolution 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels Pixel density 458 ppi 522ppi 538 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.65x2.79x0.30 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 5.96x2.96x0.29 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.51x70.87x7.62 mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz (174 grams) 6.9 oz, 195g 5.57 oz; 158g Mobile software iOS 11 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.2 Nougat Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Storage 64 GB, 256 GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB RAM TBD 6GB 4GB Expandable storage None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 3,300mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor None Back cover Back cover Connector Lightning USB-C USB-C Special features Face ID; wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, S Pen stylus Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab Price off-contract (USD) Starts at $999 AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963 TBA Price (GBP) £752 £869 TBA Price (AUD) AU$1,246 AU$1,499 TBA

This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.