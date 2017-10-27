James Martin/CNET

If you're among the lucky few who actually got an iPhone X last night, you might want to buy a screen protector, like right now.

Apple's new flagship phone, which starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,579, will cost a bundle to replace if damaged.

Apple's service pricing for the phone lists $279, £286 or AU$419 if you "need to replace your screen due to accidental damage or mishandling. Accidental damage isn't covered by the Apple warranty."

The cost for "additional damage that's not limited to the screen" is $550. Here's how Apple's repair costs break down for the iPhone X compared to other recent phones.

Apple.com

The exception is if you elect to get AppleCare+ coverage, which does cover accidental damage to the screen and other parts of the phone. It costs $199 in the US, £199 in the UK and AU$299 in Australia.

Or you could just get a screen protector and a robust case. On a phone that expensive, butterfingers might want both.