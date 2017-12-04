Apple iPhone X now available unlocked and SIM-free

Just one more month and the wait will finally be over.
Apple is now offering the unlocked, SIM-free version of its anniversary phone to fans in the US who haven't decided on a carrier -- but there's still a one-month waiting period.
Reports of the iPhone X running in short supply raised questions on when an unlocked iPhone X might be made available, especially among users who didn't want to be tied to a specific telco with a standard, two-year contract. This version gives the freedom of activating the phone at any local or international carrier by simply getting a SIM card from your desired operator.
To get a SIM-free variant of the iPhone X, buyers can head over to Apple's website and choose to make a one-time payment of $999 for the 64GB version or $1,149 for the 256GB version of the phone. Buyers can opt to pick up the phone from a nearby store or have it delivered, although it looks like it'll only ship from Dec. 12.
iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.
Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.