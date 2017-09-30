It's no secret that the production and disposal of smartphones has a major impact on the environment. But if you're nervous that your iPhone is slowly destroying the planet, you may want to check out Apple's environmental reports that reveal everything from the materials used in its products, recycling and restricted substances info, and carbon emission data.

Apple recently published its environmental report for the iPhone X and revealed that a single phone is estimated to produce 79 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions over the course of its life. Those 79 kilograms of CO2 emissions is about the same as burning through 8.9 gallons of gasoline, or driving your 2017 Prius for 463 miles. That's a bigger carbon footprint than each of Apple's other iPhones (with the exception being the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus).

According to Apple's estimates, each iPhone model creates the following greenhouse gas equivalent:

Enlarge Image Apple iPhone X: 79 kg of CO2

iPhone 8 Plus: 68 kg of CO2

iPhone 8: 57 kg of CO2

iPhone 7 Plus: 67 kg of CO2

iPhone 7: 56 kg of CO2

iPhone SE: 45 kg of CO2

iPhone 6S Plus: 63 kg of CO2

iPhone 6S: 54 kg of CO2

iPhone 6 Plus: 110 kg of CO2 (biggest footprint)

iPhone 6: 95 kg of CO2

iPhone 5S: 65 kg of CO2

About 80 percent of these emissions are said to come from the production of the iPhones, while closer to 15 percent are due to the amount you use it, so don't feel too guilty about always being on your phone.

But if you do feel bad about your phone's footprint, it might reassure you to know that Apple takes certain steps to make its iPhones' eco-friendliness. For example, 55 percent of the iPhone X's retail packaging is made from recycled materials, and the stainless steel in the iPhone X is also recyclable.

The iPhone X will go up for preorder on Oct. 27, but if you're one of those people who always buys the latest and greatest iPhone as soon as it's released, you may want to think about the environmental impact each phone has. Or, at least, recycle your old phone.