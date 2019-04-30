Apple iPhone sales drop, but aren't as bad as predicted

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's iPhone sales continued to slip in its latest quarter, but results were still ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

The Cupertino, California, company reported iPhone revenue for the fiscal second quarter fell 17% to $31.1 billion. Analysts had projected sales of $30.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. As a notable bright spot, services revenue reached a new all-time high of $11.5 billion, up 16%.

In total, Apple posted a fiscal second-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, or $2.46 a share, down 16% from a year earlier. Revenue hit $58 billion, down 5%. Analysts, on average, forecast $2.36 a share on revenue of $57.4 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apple expects to post fiscal third-quarter revenue of $52.5 billion to $54.5 billion, compared with analysts' prediction of $51.9 billion.

Apple's shares jumped about 4% after the market close thanks to the better-than-anticipated results and guidance.

The tech giant also boosted its quarterly dividend by 5% to 77 cents a share, another move that's sure to please investors.

The results come amid the company's attempt to build up its services business, which include the App Store and Apple Music. That work has become increasingly important for the company since consumers aren't buying new smartphones -- by far Apple's biggest revenue maker -- as often as they did a few years ago.

Highlighting the renewed focus on services, an entire Apple press event last month focused only on new services, including Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and its Apple Arcade gaming service, which all require a subscription.

The transformation is an acknowledgement that its hardware business is starting to mature, and that it's getting tougher for even Apple to convince you to buy a new iPhone at a regular pace. Since it's not selling customers phones as often, Apple has decided to charge more for each device, a move that's helped prop up the iPhone business despite lighter demand. Its latest models of iPhones go for as much as $1,449, several hundred dollars more than some Apple laptops.

The company said in November that it'd stop disclosing how many iPhones it sells, which many interpreted as a red flag. But the company has been able to obscure the exact data since its higher-priced phones continue to generate an impressive amount of revenue.

Services revenue wasn't the only strong point in Apple's smaller business lines. Sales of iPads jumped 22% to $4.9 billion, which CEO Tim Cook called out as "our strongest iPad growth in six years." The wearables, home and accessories business revenue jumped 30% to $5.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the more mature Mac desktop and laptop business posted a 4.5% revenue drop to $5.5 billion.