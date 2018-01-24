Apple will soon let you turn off its iPhone-slowing software

Sarah Tew/CNET

Following an uproar from customers last month, Apple on Wednesday said it's adding a feature to its latest iOS update that will let customers turn off software that slows down their iPhones.

Apple in December revealed that it released software a year earlier that makes your phone run more slowly to prevent problems with its aging lithium ion battery, such as unexpected shutdowns.

As part of the new iOS 11.3 update, iPhone users will get a recommendation if a battery needs to be serviced. Plus, they will be able to see if the power management feature that slows the phone's performance is on and can choose to turn it off, the company said Wednesday.

CEO Tim Cook last week mentioned the new features were in the works, telling ABC News that the next iPhone update will let people disable the software that slows down its phones.

But while 11.3 will be coming in the spring, Apple said the new battery features will be coming in a later iOS 11.3 beta release.

The new features may help smooth over customer angst about the phone slow downs and show that Apple is trying to be more transparent with any performance changes it makes to older iPhones. Still, some customers will likely still be annoyed even after these changes are made.

The new battery feature will be found in the Battery section in Settings and will be available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

In response to customer complaints about the slowed down iPhones, Apple cut the price for replacing an iPhone battery from $79 to $29.

The battery update is part of a broader iOS update, which includes augmented reality updates and new health records for iPhones.

