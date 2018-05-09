Your iPhone battery replacement won't be delayed anymore, says report

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you need a battery replacement for your aging iPhone, things may have gotten a little easier.

Apple reportedly confirmed that "service inventory of all iPhone replacement batteries is now available without delay," according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors. In theory, this means it should be easier to replace your iPhone's battery, without having to face extended shipping delays (but immediate inventory may vary by location).

This comes during a long saga of iPhone battery woes. Many iPhone owners were upset to find out that Apple was slowing down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns due to old batteries. As a remedy, Apple offered its $29 battery replacement program, but some people reportedly encountered long wait times due to short supply when getting their new battery.

If the new report is true, it may be much easier to secure a replacement.

The BBC reported that Apple was trying to up-sell some battery replacement customers by reportedly requiring them to pay for expensive repairs before they could replace their battery.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.