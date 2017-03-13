Apple wants you to assault strangers (with stickers)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

There's a new danger coming to your neighborhood.

Hordes of teens will be marauding around and slapping people they don't know and causing no small shock to their inner workings.

I know this because Apple is encouraging young people to do this very thing in its new iPhone 7 ad.

Here we see young males and females rushing around, carrying sticky cardboard versions of Apple's iMessage stickers.

Should you be unfamiliar with these things, truly you've missed very little. Introduced with iOS 10, they're just Apple's way of trying to be as (allegedly) cool as Snapchat.

After all, a text is so dull unless it's plastered with pretty pictures that say "I'm hungry" or "you're a pile of poo."

Still, teens adore running around neighborhoods and slapping signs on unsuspecting older men. Or, in a fit of sheer teenery, slapping each other in the face with a burger -- or even a burger sticker.

Words, so the tech world keeps telling us, are becoming increasingly irrelevant.

It's odd, then, that so many people still get painfully offended when someone, anyone, says or writes anything about them they don't like.

