Apple iPhone 12 has reached 100 million sales, analyst says

On June 29, Apple reached its "14 years of iPhones" anniversary. And Apple has now reached another milestone -- just seven months after launching, the tech giant has sold over 100 million iPhone 12 devices. Previously, the iPhone 11 hit 100 million sales within the first nine months, but it seems the numbers backing the iPhone 12 are soaring past those of the 11 series.

Consumers seemed to enjoy the iPhone 12 Pro Max the most within the first seven months, with the highest-end smartphone making up 29% of the sales. The 12 series is grossing 22% more revenue than the iPhone 11 did during its first seven months.

The iPhone 12 was released in late October and debuted with four different variations: The iPhone 12 mini for $699, the iPhone 12 for $799, the iPhone 12 Pro for $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which retailed at $1,099. Combined, the four devices contributed to the 100 million sales.

While the 12 series was the first time Apple had ever left out both a charger and headphones from Apple's standout packaging, it seems the number of sales are seeing no decline.

Apple has yet to respond with comment on surpassing 100 million sales.