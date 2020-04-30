CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer Wunderlist alternatives Coronavirus updates Tesla earnings Hummer EV reveal delayed Alphabet earnings
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple's iPhone 12 could cost $649, according to this major leak

And the purported leak has it that the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999.

apple-iphone-11-2

Pricing has been leaked for Apple's next iPhone lineup.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 could be priced from $649 while the iPhone 12 Pro would cost around $999, according to a leaker named Jon Prosser. Prosser tweeted his sources said the iPhone 12 will all come with 5G, as reported earlier Thursday by Input Magazine. 

Read more: Here are all of the iPhone 12 rumors so far

Prosser, who Input said accurately leaked the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and the iPhone SE, says the iPhone 12 will have a 5.4-inch OLED screen with two cameras, while a larger 6.1-inch model will be priced at $749. He says both iPhone 12 Pro models will have three cameras and LIDAR, and be priced at $999 for a 6.1-inch screen and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch version.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the pricing is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, which starts at $999.

More on iPhone