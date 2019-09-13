iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

At a press event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Apple launched its trio of new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The phones feature the powerful new A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Preorders begin Friday and they'll be available in stores on Sept. 20.
As one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. With iPhone sales falling 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people trading in their iPhones for Androids, Apple's new flagship phones need to be compelling enough to draw in new customers or keep current customers interested. Not to mention its main rival Samsung took the wraps off its Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G on Aug. 7, and the phones are looking pretty great so far. (For more, read: iPhone 11 Pro vs. Galaxy Note 10: This is what a $1,000 phone buys you.)
Compared to last year's models, the new iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that's been bumped up from last year's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone also has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart. To see how else they compare to the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, peep the chart below.
2019 iPhones vs. 2018 iPhones
|
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone XR
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XS Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|Pixel density
|326ppi
|458ppi
|458ppi
|326ppi
|458ppi
|458 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.94x2.98x0.33 in
|5.67x2.81x0.32 in
|6.22x3.06x0.32 in
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in
|6.2x3.0x.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|144x71.4x8.1 mm
|158x77.8x8.1 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.84 oz; 194g
|6.63 oz; 188g
|7.97 oz; 226g
|6.8oz; 194g
|6.2 oz; 177g
|7.3oz; 208g
|Mobile software
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB (256GB no longer available)
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Not disclosed
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 4 hours longer than iPhone XS
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max
|2,942 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|2,658 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|3,174 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple)
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP67), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Reduced to: $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB)
|£1,049 (64GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£1,149 (64GB), £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB)
|Reduced to: £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)
|AU$1,749 (64GB), AU$1,999 (256GB), AU$2,349 (512GB)
|AU$1,899 (64GB), AU$2,149 (256GB), AU$2,499 (512GB)
|Reduced to: AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB)
|No longer on sale, were: AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|No longer on sale, were: AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
