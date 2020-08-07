iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: All the specs compared

James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively, and feature the powerful A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. The phones also have Deep Fusion, a significant camera feature that improves details and lowers image noise in photos taken in medium to low light situations. In addition, the iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which is an upgrade from 2018's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart as well.

If you want to compare the 2019 iPhones with the ones from two years ago, check out the chart below. Keep in mind that of all the iPhones from that year, Apple is only selling the iPhone XR, and discontinued the iPhone XS and XS Max. But we included these models anyway if you're curious.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11: 3 phones, reviewed. Which do you choose?