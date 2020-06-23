CNET también está disponible en español.

iPadOS 14: These are all the features and enhancements coming soon to your iPad

Apple's iPad software operating system gets new enhancements like Universal Search and a redesigned home screen.

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple announced a new version of iPadOS, its software operating system for iPads, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. iPadOS 14 is similar to iOS 14 for phones, but tweaked to showcase tablet capabilities like use of the Apple Pencil. Like iOS 14, iPadOS will feature Android-style widgets on its redesigned home screen.

iPadOS 14 includes better photo organization and consolidated navigation. Toolbars have been streamlined, with new dropdown menus that help you access apps and tools more quickly.

It also includes a Universal Search feature, where you can launch apps, search within apps, find contacts or documents, and start web searches.

The iPad also has new enhancements for the Apple Pencil such as Scribble, a built-in handwriting recognition feature. Scribble lets you hand-write into any text field and it'll turn into text. With the Pencil app, you can make smoother shapes. 

WWDC is being held virtually for the first time this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

