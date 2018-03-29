Apple to roll out new privacy features to comply with EU regulations

James Martin/CNET

Apple will soon make it easier for you to manage your privacy.

The company plans to roll out four privacy management tools to comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which goes into effect May 25. That includes the ability to get a copy of your data, request a correction to your data, deactivate your account and delete your account completely.

You already can do all of those tasks -- except deactivate your account -- by filling out online forms or calling AppleCare. Apple's move to put the tools in one central place will make it easier for you to have more control and awareness over what information Apple has about you.

The tools, which will be available on your Apple ID account page, arrive in the EU in May and will later roll out globally.

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, aims to give Europeans more control over their information and how companies use it. Companies that fail to comply with the regulation face fines of as much as 4 percent of their annual revenue.

Facebook, which has been facing an outcry over user privacy, in January said it would roll out a new privacy center to group its privacy settings in one place and comply with GDPR. Reports earlier this month revealed how Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy hired by the Trump presidential campaign, improperly mined personal details from millions of Facebook users without their permission.

Apple has long been a proponent of strong user privacy. The company fought a high-profile battle with the US Justice Department to avoid having to build new tools to unlock iPhones. And it has continuously rolled out new features in its software to make sure user data remains secure. The company makes its money by selling pricey phones, tablets, computers and other hardware, not by selling ads about its users.

CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, saying that social media giant failed to effectively regulate itself, prompting a need for government intervention. "The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer -- if our customer was our product. We've elected not to do that," Cook said to MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Recode's Kara Swisher in a collaborative interview set to air next week.

Apple said it has been working for months on its new tools to address GDPR regulations.

Along with the GDPR tools, Apple on Thursday rolled out new privacy features as part of its iOS 11.3 software update. The iPhone and iPad software now has new privacy icons that will appear when an Apple feature asks to use your personal data. When you download the 11.3 update, you'll see the screens as part of set-up and then will notice it on various features. The privacy icons also appear in the latest versions of Apple's MacOS computer software and its tvOS software for its Apple TVs.

