Apple iOS 13: New Siri voice, camera tools, Dark Mode for iPhone

Apple's newest software for iPhones and iPads -- officially called iOS 13 -- is real, bringing dark mode across all apps and faster uploads, downloads and face unlocking. The unveiling at Apple's annual WWDC developer conference comes just weeks after Google, Silicon Valley's other titan of tech, trickled out more details about Android Q, Apple's chief software rival. Today with iOS 13, it's Apple's turn to woo app-makers and wow future buyers with everything that iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 will soon be able to do.

Apple's ability to engage buyers with iOS 13 features is particularly important in 2019. The iPhone-maker has seen iPhone sales slow in step with competitors across the board. Meanwhile, the next iPhones will likely lag behind other Android rivals in key features like support for 5G speeds, periscope zoom and a standalone night mode for ultraclear camera shots. But over the years, Apple has proven that it can create must-have software tools and apps, like FaceTime video and iMessage.

Siri finds a new voice

Siri, Apple's new voice assistant, gets an audio update in iOS 13. Instead of clipped voices, Apple is hoping the new Siri sounds smoother and more natural to your ears. Using AI software (a neural talk-to-speak network, specifically), Siri will speak with fewer gaps and non-human sounding modulations.

iOS 13's Siri also works better with AirPods, the HomePod and CarPlay:

Create personalized shortcuts using a new Shortcuts app

Suggested automations so you can customize your and create a template

Siri reads messages as soon as they arrive and you can instantly respond

Share a movie or song with friend with one tap

Hand off a phone call or music from your iPhone to your HomePod

CarPlay: Siri smart suggestions work here, like suggesting you open your garage door when you get close to home

Portrait lighting for photos, rotate a video

A new photos tab gives you access to some of the new tools Apple's adding here. For example, you can now remove duplicate photos and highlight best shots.

Portrait lighting, the tool within your iPhone's native camera app, adds more lighting effects to smooth your skin -- you can also move the location of the lighting with Portrait Lights.

Photo editing gets a boost, too, with a new ability to adjust pictures by tapping and dragging with your finger. The editing tools also come to video, which means -- yes -- you can rotate a video if you accidentally shoot it in the wrong orientation. You can apply the usual filters and video effects as well.

Some other new features in iOS 13:

Zoom in on all photos in a collection (organized by date)

Live photos and videos play as you scroll

View photos based on each day, month or years

Dark Mode for all

Dark Mode, which replaces a light screen with a dark screen, comes across core apps in iOS 13, including the calendar, music, and photos apps. This appears to be system-wide, but we'll need to see if there are any exceptions. Dark Mode is a popular trend across apps, and will come to Android Q, too.

Sign in with Apple won't share your email address

A new privacy feature called Sign in with Apple logs you into accounts and apps without having to add your email address, an action that Apple says lets will let third party apps track you. (This is Apple's version of logging in with Facebook or Google.)

You tap to authenticate with Face ID without revealing any personal information about yourself. You can choose to share or hide your email address, and can ask Apple to create a random email for the app or service that forwards to your actual email address, therefore masking your real identity without making you use a junk account.

Memoji avatars come to Messages, stickers

Apple's Messages apps will now get support for Memoji profiles, which puts a thumbnail of your Memoji (an emoji of your face) into the Messages app. New controls let you go in depth with customization, makeup, even adding braces to your teeth. You also get a sticker pack across your iOS 13 devices.

More new iOS 13 features

Send call spam straight to voice mail

New keyboard lets you swipe as you type

Time-synced lyrics when you play music

Face ID unlocking is now 30 percent faster

Apps launch 2x faster

Downloads are 50% smaller and updates 60% smaller



New apps in iOS 13

Mail : Gets rich new fonts

: Gets rich new fonts Notes : A new gallery view, support for shared folders

: A new gallery view, support for shared folders Reminders : You can add details for when and where to remind you of an item

: You can add details for when and where to remind you of an item Smart lists will let you tag a person in order to trigger sending a notification to another person, for example when you set up a time to talk

will let you tag a person in order to trigger sending a notification to another person, for example when you set up a time to talk Maps: Gets Apple Carplay support by the end of 2019. You'll be able to see roads, beaches, parks and buildings, tag a place for favorites. Collections will give you a list of favorites to share with friends. Look-around will give you a high-def 3D view of the area. Landscape view will smoothly move down the street, letting you tap labels to learn more about new places.

