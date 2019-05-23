Apple

Apple is set to unveil its latest software updates at its 2019 Worldwide Developer's Conference, and there have been plenty of hints as to what that might mean for the iPhone and the iPad. Last year's iOS update was designed around improving the general performance of iOS, something that is expected to continue this year. With iOS 13, however, the spotlight returns to adding new features to Apple's mobile operating system.

Here's what we know thus far.

New features:

Dark mode, iPad as a display, swipe keyboard, mouse support

Following Google's announcement at I/O that it will be bringing a dark mode to Android Q, iOS users will be pleased to know that Apple plans to bring its own dark mode to iOS with this latest update. According to Bloomberg the feature can be turned on via the Control Center, the quick access menu found by swiping up on iPhones with a home button and swiping down from the upper right corner on iPhones with Face ID.

In addition to the new color option, Bloomberg also says Apple might add a new swipe keyboard where you can compose texts by dragging your finger across keys, similar to options from the likes of Google's Gboard or the popular SwiftKey. Another new feature for iPad users will be the ability to use the tablet as a secondary display for your Mac, something apps like Duet Display have already offered.

One other new feature that will surely be welcomed by iPad Pro users: mouse support. According to Federico Viticci, editor of MacStories and host of the Connected podcast, iOS 13 will bring support for the traditional cursor in at least some capacity. Long-time developer Steve Troughton-Smith backed up the report in a tweet.

If you missed last week's @_connectedfm, @viticci had a pretty interesting scoop that he'd been sitting on re mouse support coming to iPad as an accessibility feature. As far as I'm aware, that *is* indeed in the works. I feel like every pro user will turn that on, day one 😂 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 22, 2019

Read more: New iPad feature to compete with laptops on track for Apple's iOS 13

iMessage, Maps, Reminders lead built-in app updates

Apple

Updates are coming to make existing iOS apps a bit stronger. According to Bloomberg, a number of Apple's own apps will see some upgrades in iOS 13.

Among the upgrades reported to be coming include a profile setting for iMessage similar to WhatsApp that lets users set a profile photo and display name, an improved Maps app that will allow for easier setting of frequent locations for home and work plus a refreshed Reminders app that will allow for great sorting of tasks.

A "sleep mode" will work with the Bedtime function in the Clocks app, turning on Do Not Disturb, darkening the lock screen and muting notifications from the Control Center. Apple will also be updating Screen Time, Bloomberg reports, to allow parents to limit which times certain people would be able to contact their kids.

Apps between iOS and MacOS

Last year at WWDC Apple software chief Craig Federighi announced that the company would begin allowing developers to port iOS apps to the Mac in 2019. While Apple has been largely quiet about this process since, it's very possible the next steps will be shared at this year's event. You may have heard this initiative referred to by its codename, "Marzipan."

9to5Mac reports that enabling iOS apps to work with MacOS will be "as easy as checking a checkbox in the target settings in Xcode," with developers also being able to take advantage of recent MacBooks' TouchBar and the Macs keyboard shortcuts.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Improved speed

Bloomberg reports that similar to iOS 12 last year, this year's upgrade will continue to improve on speed and performance for existing iOS devices with new animations coming for multitasking and closing apps.

Updates to ARKit

Apple has been dabbling in augmented reality for the last several years as it continues to push its ambitions for AR on the iPhone. iOS 12 brought the ability to have multiple people play AR games together, and it's possible iOS 13 will continue to push the nascent technology's capabilities.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 13 will expand AR's gaming powers to include support for stereo AR headsets and controllers with touchpads, with the company's ARKit also supposedly gaining the ability to detect human poses.

When will it be announced?

Apple usually announces major iOS updates at its annual WWDC events in June. This year's WWDC begins on Monday, June 3 and runs through Friday, June 7.

When will it be publicly available?

Apple traditionally has made major new iOS updates available to the public in the fall, usually around the time it releases new iPhones. If past years are any indication, expect to get the new software as a free update in September just in time for the iPhone 11.

When will the beta come out?

Apple usually makes iOS betas available for developers shortly after its WWDC keynote presentation ends. To be clear, the software is unfinished and is best for anyone with either an extra iOS device or a tolerance for dealing with a few bugs. The public betas in the past have come out a few weeks after the first developer betas hit. You can sign up for Apple's beta software programs at beta.apple.com.

What Apple devices will get iOS 13?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple did a pretty great job supporting older iPhones and iPads with iOS 12, extending the new software to devices from as far back as 2013's iPhone 5s and iPad Mini 2.

As iOS 13 is expected to have more new features, as opposed to iOS 12's largely performance-focused update, rumors suggest that Apple will finally drop support for some of its older iPhones and iPads. A report from French iPhone blog iPhoneSoft.fr claims that Apple will drop support for the iPhone 5S, SE, 6, 6 Plus as well the iPad Mini 2 and original iPad Air.

While it makes sense for Apple to drop support for 2014 devices like the iPhone 6 line, the SE does run the same A9 processor as the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, making it possible it will still make the cut for the new software.

It remains to be seen what devices Apple keeps, but for now, if you have an iPhone older than 2014, iOS 13 may be the latest reminder that it's time to start considering an upgrade.

