iOS 11 for iPad includes bigger dock, drag and drop features

Apple says the new dock can be filled with more apps. Also coming is a redesigned "app switcher" and "drag and drop" features.

Apple says the new iOS 11 will make multitasking easier for the iPad. 

During the tech giant's annual WWDC developers conference, Apple software head Craig Federighi said the new software features include:

  • A larger customizable dock to add more apps and quicker access to them as well as documents from any screen.
  • A redesigned app switcher to make it easier to move between active app used in Split View and the new Slide Over.
commercial-swipes

iOS 11 is going to be all about dragging things around.

 Apple
  •  There's a new "Files" app, which can help keep files and documents in one place, whether they are in iCloud or other third-party providers including Box, Dropbox and Google Drive. 
files-end-social

The new Files app lets you organize things with a few swipes.

 Apple
  • A "Drag and Drop" feature Apple says will let iPad users move images, text and URL's across from pane-to-pane in split-screen apps faster and easier than ever. 

A beta version for the iOS 11 wiil be available at the end of the month.

