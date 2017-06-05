iOS 11 for iPad includes bigger dock, drag and drop features

1:31 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Apple says the new iOS 11 will make multitasking easier for the iPad.

During the tech giant's annual WWDC developers conference, Apple software head Craig Federighi said the new software features include:

A larger customizable dock to add more apps and quicker access to them as well as documents from any screen.

A redesigned app switcher to make it easier to move between active app used in Split View and the new Slide Over.

Apple

There's a new "Files" app, which can help keep files and documents in one place, whether they are in iCloud or other third-party providers including Box, Dropbox and Google Drive.

Apple

A "Drag and Drop" feature Apple says will let iPad users move images, text and URL's across from pane-to-pane in split-screen apps faster and easier than ever.



A beta version for the iOS 11 wiil be available at the end of the month.