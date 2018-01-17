Apple to invest $350 billion to the US economy in the next 5 years

Apple said it plans to contribute some $350 billion to the US economy over the next five years, including creating 20,000 new jobs and adding a new campus.

James Martin/CNET

Already the nation's largest taxpayer, the tech giant said Wednesday it anticipates to invest approximately $38 billion as a result of lower US taxes on overseas revenue. Additionally, the company said it will reach that $350 billion contribution by "combining new investments" along with its current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers -- including an estimated $55 billion this year.

"We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement."We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible."

The news comes about a week after GOP Sen. John Thune, chair of the US Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, wrote a letter to Cook asking why Apple purposely slowed down the processing performance of older iPhones.

Under heavy public scrutiny, Apple acknowledged without notifying customers that it slows down older phones. The company said that as batteries get older, they don't hold their charges as well as newer batteries, which can create problems in some situations such as colder weather.

Ironically, Apple said Wednesday it plans to build a new campus that will initially provide technical support for customers. The location will be announced later this year.

Apple has about 130,000 full- and part-time employees around the world, with some 84,000 working in the US. Those figures also include Apple Store employees and not just the engineers, designers and others working for the parent company. It has not disclose how many work in retail.

First published Jan. 17 at 10:46 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:03 a.m. PT: Added background information.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.