Apple introduces widgets to iOS 14 homescreen

New to iOS, users can now drag, drop and resize widgets on their homescreen.

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

At Apple's WWDC annual developers conference today, the company announced updates to its mobile OS, iOS 14. In addition to organizing apps into a new library view, users can also add and resize widgets onto their home screen. Widgets contain more information and functionality than simple app icons and has been a staple feature in Google Android.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly.

