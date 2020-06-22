At Apple's WWDC annual developers conference today, the company announced updates to its mobile OS, iOS 14. In addition to organizing apps into a new library view, users can also add and resize widgets onto their home screen. Widgets contain more information and functionality than simple app icons and has been a staple feature in Google Android.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly.
Discuss: Apple introduces widgets to iOS 14 homescreen
