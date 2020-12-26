Apple iCloud issues linger into a second day

James Phelan/CNET

If you just got a new iPhone 12, Apple Watch or iPad, hold tight -- Apple's having some iCloud issues. That's likely the result of a large volume of people trying to set up or update iCloud accounts following the gift-giving of the Christmas holiday.

The issue started early on Christmas Day, according to the iCloud account and sign-in entry on Apple's system status page, and it's "ongoing." More than a day later, the Apple system status page indicates that the issue with the storage service remains "ongoing."

The company also noted issues with Apple ID sign-in. In a Twitter reply later on Christmas Day to the query of an Apple user looking to set up an iPad and a HomePod Mini, Apple Support acknowledged problems, saying the company was "experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud." The Apple Support tweet said to "please try back in a couple of hours."

The holidays are typically a busy time for device activations as people unwrap gifts of phones, tablets, smartwatches, smart speakers and other electronics and look to get them set up right away.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

