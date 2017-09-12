Apple honors Steve Jobs with Apple Park theater opening

CNET

As Apple opened its new home on Tuesday, it inaugurated the Steve Jobs Theater with a tribute to the man who co-founded the company.

The event, the first Apple is holding on its new Apple Park campus, kicked off with a recording of Jobs talking about the soul of the company:

There's lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there. And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours. But somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something's transmitted there. And it's a way of expressing to the rest of our species, our deep appreciation. So we need to be true to who we are. And remember what's really important to us. That's what's going to keep Apple, Apple.

After the audio clip, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage and talked about what Jobs meant to Apple.

"Steve's spirit and timeless philosophy on life will always be the DNA of Apple," Cook said. "His greatest gift, his greatest expression of his appreciation for humanity would not be a single product, but rather it would be Apple itself."

The Apple Park headquarters is the last product from Jobs, who died Oct. 5, 2011, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The famously detail-oriented leader had envisioned Apple's new headquarters as a beacon of innovation and a place for the company's employees to continue their efforts to release groundbreaking products.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, which Jobs introduced in 2007. Cook said Apple dedicated the new theater to Jobs because he "loved days like this," where Apple could unveil its next gadget to take the world by storm.