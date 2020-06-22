Apple HomePod update will add third-party music apps

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

While we didn't get any news on a new HomePod at Monday's keynote kickoff for Apple's online Worldwide Developers Conference we did see a sneaky hint at updates to the smart speaker, specifically third-party music streaming.

It wasn't mentioned by anyone at the keynote, but a third-party services feature was visible on a slide highlighting updates to Apple's Home platform.

A long-awaited update for users who don't listen exclusively with Apple Music, this would allow direct streaming from HomePod for apps like Pandora or Spotify. Currently, users are limited to Apple Music or streaming music from third-party apps with AirPlay on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac.

It's likely this update will arrive with iOS 14, but Apple hasn't released an official date for the newest operating system.