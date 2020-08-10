Apple HomePod smart speaker: Save $100 at Best Buy

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Still rounding out your Apple ecosystem? Time to add a Siri-powered smart speaker. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the Apple HomePod for $200. That rivals any Black Friday or holiday deal I've seen; it normally sells for $299 and was originally a pretty ludicrous $349. Your purchase also includes a free four-month subscription to Apple Music and Apple News Plus (both for new subscribers only).

A few essential caveats: The product debuted in early 2018, so it's definitely due for an update. And there's fierce competition from Amazon, Google and Sonos. In fact, the similarly robust , and it sometimes dips down as low as $170.

Still, there's no denying that the HomePod's sound quality is in the top tier of smart speakers. It's designed with Apple users in mind, meaning folks who own iOS devices and subscribe to Apple Music. (Thankfully, with the arrival of iOS 13, you can now use your voice to control Spotify on a HomePod as well.)

If you're not sure whether this is the smart speaker for you, read CNET's HomePod review. I think it's one of the uglier products Apple has ever made, but that's just me.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best smart speakers of 2020

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new availability.

Now playing: Watch this: This is the best smart speaker

Read more: All the latest Best Buy coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.