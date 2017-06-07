With HomePod, Apple may finally get serious about Siri

Stuck at home on a rainy day, Zooey Deschanel peered out her window while in long-sleeve pink pajamas and started up a conversation with her iPhone.

"Let's get tomato soup delivered," she said, and the phone quickly responded in a friendly voice with a list of nearby restaurants whose reviews mentioned tomato soup and that delivered.

That Apple commercial, which aired in 2012, showed off the new Siri voice assistant as a vision of a brainy, always-ready digital helper. Yet Siri was never as capable as the ad let on, and the voice assistant has since fallen behind as consumers gravitate toward Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

Five years later, Siri takes on new significance as part of Apple's $349 HomePod smart speaker, coming out in December. This moment could give Apple a reason to fulfill that initial promise of what Siri could be, helping frustrated users finally get some better answers. But that's far from certain, and you may find yourself disappointed and maybe even without any delivered tomato soup.

"It may be a little of an afterthought to a certain extent," Ovum analyst Francesco Radicati said of Siri's pecking order in the Apple portfolio. "They will probably improve it more, but it won't become as big a thing as for Amazon or Google, because for Apple the device is the end all and be all."

Apple just doesn't have as much of an incentive to keep improving Siri, according to Radicati. In contrast, he said, Google is using its Assistant to beef up its search technology and learn more about its users to sell more ads. Amazon, meanwhile, can use Alexa as a new voice-shopping channel for its online store. Yet Apple, which exists to sell hardware, doesn't really need Siri to do that.

Despite Apple coming out with Siri three years before Amazon introduced Alexa, Apple's smart assistant now clearly lags the competition. Digital marketer Stone Temple published a study in April in which it asked Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana the same 5,000 questions to test their trivia knowledge. Siri responded to just 22 percent of questions and got 62 percent of those answers right. Siri also provided the most answers that were flat out wrong.

Alexa, meanwhile, answered even fewer questions -- 21 percent -- but got 87 percent of them right. Cortana fared better and Google Assistant was the standout winner.

It's worth noting that Siri is limited even more because Apple waited until last year to start connecting its assistant to third-party apps and Apple requires developers to agree to more stringent security protocols to use its HomeKit smart-home platform. That means Amazon's Alexa now pairs with many more connected devices.

Perhaps keenly aware that Siri isn't as good a smart assistant, Apple de-emphasized its voice assistant during its HomePod presentation on Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC. Apple executives instead focused on the device's chops as a premium-tier speaker, mentioning its "spacial awareness" and array of beam-forming tweeters. That decision might disappoint Siri users who were hoping for a change.

"The Siri team has worked very hard to adapt the domain of music in Siri to be even greater and understand more about the questions we're going to ask about music," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told the crowd at the event. "Since Siri's built in there and you can speak to it, the teams worked hard to make it a great and helpful home assistant, as well."

Although Alexa now has more than 10,000 commands, many of them aren't all that useful. That gives Apple the opportunity to focus on just a handful of commands on the HomePod that can be used across Apple devices and work really well, Gartner analyst Brian Blau said.

This less-is-more strategy could work great for Apple fans, but Blau added that we won't know how good Siri on the HomePod will be until next year, after developers come out with apps for the device.

"I expect Siri on HomePod to do well on media (audio and video) actions, and not as well on open-ended questions that require a complete index and parsing of the internet," said Pat Moorhead, president of Moor Insights & Strategy.

But it's still early days for voice assistants and smart speakers, so Apple has an opportunity to break into this market despite Siri's current limitations.

On top of that, Siri isn't the only one out there that doesn't fully live up to its celebrity-infused commercials. All these smart assistants still spit out inexplicable answers, respond at the wrong times and often times annoy their users.

"They're all pretty bad," Blau said. "They've all got a long way to go."

