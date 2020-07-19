Apple has transformed its home page to honor the late Rep. John Lewis. The civil rights icon and longtime Congressman died Friday at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The home page, which normally promotes Apple products, instead features a photograph of Lewis and one of his most famous quotes: "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."
Lewis, who was Black, was born in 1940 in Alabama. The son of sharecroppers, he joined the civil rights movement as a teenager in the late 1950s. He participated in sit-ins and led marches, including the infamous Bloody Sunday march in 1965 across a bridge in Selma, Alabama. He was elected to Congress 17 times, a Democrat representing a district in Georgia.
Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about Lewis on Friday, calling him an "American hero."
A documentary about his life, "John Lewis: Good Trouble," was released this summer. It is available to stream on several services, including Apple TV.
Discuss: Apple home page honors Rep. John Lewis
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.