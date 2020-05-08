Apple highlights how to shop and get technical help from home

Apple

To help those who are home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is now offering in its some of what you'd find in the company's brick-and-mortar Apple Stores. Spotted earlier by AppleInsider, Apple's shopping page collects in one place the company's various in-store services, including getting help from an Apple Genius and chatting with an Apple specialist about a purchase.

By clicking a link on the page, you can talk with a specialist, check the status of an order and visit Apple's support pages. You can also get help from an Apple Genius over the phone, in a chat or through email.

For those shopping for an Apple device or service, the page has links to various Apple products, including iPhones and AirPods, and offers help with trading in your current Apple device for a new one. Apple said it's using no-contact delivery for orders that would normally require a signature.

Along with making parts of its physical store virtual, Apple plans to move its annual WWDC developer conference online this June.