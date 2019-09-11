James Martin/CNET

Apple has hidden a little message for its fans in a short video it posted Tuesday following the unveiling of its iPhone 11 Pro and bigger sibling the 11 Pro Max. The Easter egg was first spotted by a Reddit user, as TechCrunch reported.

The video hiding the Easter egg, posted to YouTube by Apple on Tuesday afternoon, condenses the almost two-hour Apple event down to a two-minute wrap-up. It's been viewed by almost 13 million people as of publication.

The Easter egg sits at around minute 1:25 and reads: "Error 09102019: This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of Easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video."

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The binary code beneath was decoded on the Reddit thread. It reads: "So you took the time to translate this? We love you."

Apple also used the Tuesday event to announce a standard iPhone 11, a new Watch Series 5, a new entry-level iPad for 2019 and updates on the Apple Arcade gaming service. The biggest news was the new iPhone 11's three cameras and advanced computational photography.

