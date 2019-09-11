Apple has hidden a little message for its fans in a short video it posted Tuesday following the unveiling of its iPhone 11 Pro and bigger sibling the 11 Pro Max. The Easter egg was first spotted by a Reddit user, as TechCrunch reported.
The video hiding the Easter egg, posted to YouTube by Apple on Tuesday afternoon, condenses the almost two-hour Apple event down to a two-minute wrap-up. It's been viewed by almost 13 million people as of publication.
The Easter egg sits at around minute 1:25 and reads: "Error 09102019: This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of Easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video."
The binary code beneath was decoded on the Reddit thread. It reads: "So you took the time to translate this? We love you."
Apple also used the Tuesday event to announce a standard iPhone 11, a new Watch Series 5, a new entry-level iPad for 2019 and updates on the Apple Arcade gaming service. The biggest news was the new iPhone 11's three cameras and advanced computational photography.
