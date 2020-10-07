Apple Health app now consolidates patients' medical records in UK, Canada

Jason Cipriani/CNET

iPhone users in the UK and Canada now have a central repository for all their health care information. The health records feature, which has been available in the US since 2018, collects medical records from multiple sources and consolidates it all within the Apple Health app.

Oxford University Hospitals and Women's College Hospital are two of the first health networks in the UK and Canada to participate, according to a release Wednesday from Apple.

Apple says over 500 institutions representing 11,000 providers now support the health records feature in the US, which Apple hopes can save patients from the time and energy required to locate all their health data from multiple locations. Apple expects to add more UK and Canadian providers in the coming months.