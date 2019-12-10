Apple headphones deals for 2019: The best deals on AirPods and Beats

On Black Friday, the AirPods were on sale everywhere. Those deals are mostly gone. But you can still get a good price on most of the Beats headphones. Best Buy currently has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $200. That matches the Black Friday low.
And Target has dropped the Beats Solo3 down to $130 -- just $9 off its all-time low. And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$249
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$145
|$126
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$169
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$200
|$200
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$250
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$130
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$100
|$90
Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019
Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $145 (save $15).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).
Beats Solo3: $130 (save $170).
Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
