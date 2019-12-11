Apple headphone deals for 2019: AirPods Pro are back on sale at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

For the first time since Black Friday, the AirPods Pro are back on sale. Amazon is back with its $15 discount, bringing the total price to $235. Yes, they're temporarily out of stock, but you can still buy them at the sale price.

And there are still plenty of good deals on Beats headphones. Best Buy currently has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $200. That matches the Black Friday low.

Meanwhile, Target has dropped the Beats Solo3 down to $130 -- just $9 off its all-time low. And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $126 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200 Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $130 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $100 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15), currently back-ordered.

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $130 (save $170).

Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.