Apple headphone deals for 2020: Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 on sale now

If you're in the market for higher-end, noise-canceling earbuds -- for yourself or your valentine -- now is a good time to buy. We've found three heartwarming deals on Apple and Beats headphones.
Deal No. 1: Amazon is matching its all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro: $200. That's $50 off the list price you'd pay at the Apple Store.
Deal No. 2: If you're more of an over-the-ear type, pick up the excellent Beats Studio3 for a very good price, $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.
Deal No. 3: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are also now on sale. The list price is $300 -- but Amazon has them for $250.
And that's not all. The current-generation AirPods, with the nonwireless charging case, are on sale for $139 -- just $13 off their Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case is holding steady at $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, has now dipped to $59 -- its all-time low price.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$249
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$139
|$126
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$169
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$59
|$59
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$200
|$180
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$200
|$200
|Beats Solo Pro
|$300
|$250
|$250
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$165
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$90
|$90
Read more: Best cheap wireless noise-canceling headphones under $100 for 2020
Apple AirPods discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $59 (save $20).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).
Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).
Beats Solo3: $165 (save $35).
Beats Solo Pro: $250 (save $50).
Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Discuss: Apple headphone deals for 2020: Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 on sale now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.