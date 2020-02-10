Apple headphone deals for 2020: Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 on sale now

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for higher-end, noise-canceling earbuds -- for yourself or your valentine -- now is a good time to buy. We've found three heartwarming deals on Apple and Beats headphones.

Deal No. 1: Amazon is matching its all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro: $200. That's $50 off the list price you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Deal No. 2: If you're more of an over-the-ear type, pick up the excellent Beats Studio3 for a very good price, $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.

Deal No. 3: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are also now on sale. The list price is $300 -- but Amazon has them for $250.

And that's not all. The current-generation AirPods, with the nonwireless charging case, are on sale for $139 -- just $13 off their Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case is holding steady at $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, has now dipped to $59 -- its all-time low price.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $59 $59 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180 Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200 Beats Solo Pro $300 $250 $250 Beats Solo3 $200 $165 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $59 (save $20).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $165 (save $35).

Beats Solo Pro: $250 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.