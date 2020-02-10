Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Anthem redesign Motorola Razr review Oscars 2020 winners Billie Eilish memes Solar Orbiter Valentine's Day 2020
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple headphone deals for 2020: Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 on sale now

Headphones make a great Valentine's Day gift and we've found all the best prices.

Listen
- 02:08
Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for higher-end, noise-canceling earbuds -- for yourself or your valentine -- now is a good time to buy. We've found three heartwarming deals on Apple and Beats headphones. 

Deal No. 1: Amazon is matching its all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro: $200. That's $50 off the list price you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

See it at Amazon

Deal No. 2: If you're more of an over-the-ear type, pick up the excellent Beats Studio3 for a very good price, $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.

See it at Best Buy

Deal No. 3: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are also now on sale. The list price is $300 -- but Amazon has them for $250. 

See it Amazon

And that's not all. The current-generation AirPods, with the nonwireless charging case, are on sale for $139 -- just $13 off their Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case is holding steady at $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, has now dipped to $59 -- its all-time low price.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $59 $59
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180
Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200
Beats Solo Pro $300 $250 $250
Beats Solo3 $200 $165 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Read more: Best cheap wireless noise-canceling headphones under $100 for 2020  

Apple AirPods discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

See it at Amazon

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

See it at Amazon

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $59 (save $20). 

See it at Amazon

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

See it at Amazon

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

See it at Best Buy

Beats Solo3: $165 (save $35).

See it at Walmart

Beats Solo Pro: $250 (save $50).

See it at Amazon

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

See it at Best Buy

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.