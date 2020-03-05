If you're in the market for headphones, now is a good time to buy. Though some of Amazon's big discounts have disappeared, we've found even better prices on some Beats headphones at Newegg. Exhibit A: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are on sale at the lowest price we've seen. The Apple Store sells the Solo Pro for $300. A few weeks back, Amazon had them for $250. Now, you can pick them up at Newegg for $240.
And if you're not married to the noise-canceling feature, the similar Beats Studio3 are also on sale for $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.
If you're looking for earbuds, the current AirPods model, with the nonwireless charging case, is on sale for $130 -- just $4 off its Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case, which was recently selling for $165, is now back to $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, costs $69.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$235
|$235
|AirPods (second generation)
|$159
|$130
|$126
|AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$169
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$59
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$200
|$180
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$199
|$199
|Beats Solo Pro
|$300
|$240
|$240
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$131
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$90
|$90
Read more: Best cheap wireless noise-canceling headphones under $100 for 2020
Apple AirPods discounts
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $130 (save $30).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Powerbeats Pro: $199 (save $51).
Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).
Beats Solo3: $131 (save $69).
Beats Solo Pro: $240 (save $60).
Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
Discuss: Apple headphone deals for 2020: Noise-canceling Solo Pro now on sale for $240
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.