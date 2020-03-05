Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for headphones, now is a good time to buy. Though some of Amazon's big discounts have disappeared, we've found even better prices on some Beats headphones at Newegg. Exhibit A: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are on sale at the lowest price we've seen. The Apple Store sells the Solo Pro for $300. A few weeks back, Amazon had them for $250. Now, you can pick them up at Newegg for $240.

And if you're not married to the noise-canceling feature, the similar Beats Studio3 are also on sale for $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.

If you're looking for earbuds, the current AirPods model, with the nonwireless charging case, is on sale for $130 -- just $4 off its Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case, which was recently selling for $165, is now back to $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, costs $69.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235 AirPods (second generation) $159 $130 $126 AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $59 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180 Powerbeats Pro $250 $199 $199 Beats Solo Pro $300 $240 $240 Beats Solo3 $200 $131 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $130 (save $30).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Powerbeats Pro: $199 (save $51).

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $131 (save $69).

Beats Solo Pro: $240 (save $60).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.