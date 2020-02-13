Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple headphone deals for 2020: Discounts on Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro and Studio3

Headphones make a great Valentine's Day gift. We've found all the best prices.

Airpods Pro
If you're in the market for higher-end, noise-canceling earbuds -- for yourself or your valentine -- now is a good time to buy. We've found three solid deals on Apple and Beats headphones. 

Deal No. 1: Amazon is matching its all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro: $200. That's $50 off the list price you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

Deal No. 2: If you're more of an over-the-ear type, pick up the excellent Beats Studio3 for a very good price, $200. That's $150 off the retail price and just about $20 off the all-time Black Friday low.

Deal No. 3: The newish Beats Solo Pro, which Apple debuted in the fall, are also now on sale. The list price is $300 -- but Amazon has them for $250. 

And that's not all. The current-generation AirPods, with the nonwireless charging case, are on sale for $139 -- just $13 off their Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case is holding steady at $165. And the wireless charging case, on its own, costs $65.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $65 $59
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180
Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200
Beats Solo Pro $300 $250 $250
Beats Solo3 $200 $165 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $35).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $65 (save $14). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $163 (save $37).

Beats Solo Pro: $250 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.