Apple headphone deals for 2020: AirPods Pro on sale for $228 at Amazon

Amazon has posted its lowest ever price for the AirPods Pro. Slicing $21 off Apple's $249 list price, the retailer is now offering the noise-cancelling earbuds for $228. That's just $8 more than the all-time low of $220 we saw at Nationwide Distributors back in April. If you've been considering buying them, now would be a good time to do it.

Otherwise, we're seeing pretty standard discounts across the Apple and Beats lineups.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

We update this list regularly with the latest deals.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $228 $220 AirPods (second generation) $159 $139 $117 AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $60 $59 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180 Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $199 Beats Solo Pro $300 $300 $199 Beats Solo3 $200 $131 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Apple AirPods Pro: $228 (save $21).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $60 (save $20).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $160 (save $39).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).