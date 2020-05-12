Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple headphone deals for 2020: AirPods Pro on sale for $228 at Amazon

That's a $21 discount on the list price.

Airpods Pro
Amazon has posted its lowest ever price for the AirPods Pro. Slicing $21 off Apple's $249 list price, the retailer is now offering the noise-cancelling earbuds for $228. That's just $8 more than the all-time low of $220 we saw at Nationwide Distributors back in April. If you've been considering buying them, now would be a good time to do it.

Otherwise, we're seeing pretty standard discounts across the Apple and Beats lineups. 

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon. 

We update this list regularly with the latest deals.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $228 $220
AirPods (second generation) $159 $139 $117
AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $60 $59
Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180
Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $199
Beats Solo Pro $300 $300 $199
Beats Solo3 $200 $131 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $228 (save $21).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $60 (save $20). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $160 (save $39).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Apple AirPods Pro have a new design

