Apple headphone deals for 2020: AirPods Pro dip to all-time low, $220

The AirPods Pro are now on sale at their all-time low price. With a $29 discount from Nationwide Distributors, Apple's high-end, noise-cancelling earbuds currently cost $220. And the second-gen entry-level AirPods -- the ones with the nonwireless charging case -- also remain on sale, for $122, after being available yesterday, briefly, for $117. If you're in the market, now is a good time to buy.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $220 $220 AirPods (second generation) $159 $122 $117 AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $59 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $180 Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $199 Beats Solo Pro $300 $300 $240 Beats Solo3 $200 $131 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Apple AirPods Pro: $220 with promo code JEZGSJ (save $30).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $122 (save $37).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $160 (save $39).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

