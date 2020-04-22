Apple headphone deals for 2020: AirPods Pro dip to all-time low, $220

The AirPods Pro are now on sale at their all-time low price. With a $29 discount from Nationwide Distributors, Apple's high-end, noise-cancelling earbuds currently cost $220. And the second-gen entry-level AirPods -- the ones with the nonwireless charging case -- also remain on sale, for $122, after being available yesterday, briefly, for $117. If you're in the market, now is a good time to buy.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$220
|$220
|AirPods (second generation)
|$159
|$122
|$117
|AirPods (second generation) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$169
|$150
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$59
|Beats Studio3
|$350
|$200
|$180
|Powerbeats Pro
|$250
|$250
|$199
|Beats Solo Pro
|$300
|$300
|$240
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$131
|$121
|Powerbeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$90
|$90
Apple AirPods discounts
Apple AirPods Pro: $220 with promo code JEZGSJ (save $30).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $122 (save $37).
Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).
Beats Solo3: $160 (save $39).
Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).
Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
