Apple headphone deals for 2020: $50 off Powerbeats Pro at Amazon

Earbuds make a great Valentine's Day gift and we've found all the best prices.

Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for higher-end, noise-cancelling earbuds -- for yourself or your Valentine -- now is a good time to buy. Amazon is matching its all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro: $200. That's $50 off the list price you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

Or, if you're more of the AirPods type, you can pick up the excellent Pro version of those at the lowest price we've seen, $235. (Amazon says it's currently out of stock, but you can still take advantage of the sale price.)

And there are plenty of other good deals. The current generation AirPods, with the non-wireless charging case, is on sale for $139 -- just $13 off its Black Friday low price. The version with the wireless charging case is holding steady at $169. And the wireless charging case, on its own, has now dipped to $65.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $169 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $65 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $250 $180
Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $169 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $65 (save $15). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $250 (save $100).

Beats Solo3: $169 (save $30).

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.