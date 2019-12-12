Apple headphone deals for 2019: Big discounts on Beats at Best Buy and Target

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Since the weeks leading up to Black Friday, most of the Beats headphones have been on sale. Best Buy currently has the all-time lowest price on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, with a $150 discount on the Studio3 model, which brings it down to $200. That matches the Black Friday low.

Meanwhile, Target has dropped the Beats Solo3 down to $130 -- just $9 off its all-time low. And there's more. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $126 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $170 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 Beats Studio3 $350 $200 $200 Powerbeats Pro $250 $250 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $130 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $100 $90

Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

Apple AirPods discounts



Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $170 (save $29).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $200 (save $150).

Beats Solo3: $130 (save $170).

Powerbeats3: $100 (save $100).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.