Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Mandalorian episode 7 Last-chance holiday deals Cats movie review Alien civilizations In defense of Cats
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple headphone deals for 2019: Beats Studio3 dips to new low, $180 at Best Buy

Plus, a $50 discount on the Powerbeats Pro.

Listen
- 01:24
Airpods Pro
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Since the weeks leading up to Black Friday, most of the Beats headphones have been on sale. Best Buy has now upped its discount on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, lopping $170 off from the Studio3's price, which brings it down to $180. That's $20 cheaper than the previous low from Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy

Best Buy has also extended its discounts on several other Beats models, including the Powerbeats Pro, now selling for $200. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $168 $150
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
Beats Studio3 $350 $180 $180
Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $200 $121
Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

Apple AirPods discounts

Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

See it at Amazon

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

See it at Amazon

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

See it at Amazon

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $180 (save $170).

See it at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

See it at Best Buy

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

See it at Best Buy

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple