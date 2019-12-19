Apple headphone deals for 2019: Beats Studio3 dips to new low, $180 at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Since the weeks leading up to Black Friday, most of the Beats headphones have been on sale. Best Buy has now upped its discount on the best pair of Beats over-the-ear headphones, lopping $170 off from the Studio3's price, which brings it down to $180. That's $20 cheaper than the previous low from Black Friday.

Best Buy has also extended its discounts on several other Beats models, including the Powerbeats Pro, now selling for $200. As always, we have all of the best prices, updated daily, below.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from one directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $249 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $139 $126 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $168 $150 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 Beats Studio3 $350 $180 $180 Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $200 $121 Powerbeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90

Apple AirPods discounts



Second-gen Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $139 (save $20).

Second-gen Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Studio3: $180 (save $170).

Powerbeats Pro: $200 (save $50).

Powerbeats3: $90 (save $110).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.