Apple has new lower cost iPhone, iPads and Macbook Pro coming this year, predicts analyst

Apple will release new iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air models in the first half of 2020, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest forecast, earlier reported by MacRumors. Other products Kuo predicts will be released include high-end Bluetooth headphones, a smaller wireless charging mat, and the long-rumored Ultra Wideband tracking tags, according to the report.

Kuo's forecast is largely in line with other reports of Apple's rumored product releases. The new iPhone will be a lower-cost version of the smartphone similar to the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a TouchID home button, along with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM, Kuo predicts. The new iPad Pro models will have a triple-lens rear camera that supports 3D sensing for AR products, and is expected to be announced as early as March, according to Kuo.

In his forecast, it's unclear if Kuo is referring to the release of either a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air or both. Other outlets including CNET have reported that a MacBook Pro is on the way. He didn't give any other details about the Bluetooth headphones or charging mat, either.

Despite these predictions, the coronavirus outbreak may impact Apple products down the line: On an earnings call Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company has suppliers in China's Wuhan region, where the virus first emerged. While the company is seeking alternative sources for those parts, it's unclear how the virus will impact suppliers in other parts of China. If the situation does not improve, Kuo predicts that Apple may have to postpone product release schedules.

Kuo's firm, TF Securities International, couldn't immediately be reached. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.