Apple handed over data on Trump's White House counsel, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Democrats and journalists apparently weren't the only ones to get swept up in recently revealed probes by the Trump administration. The Justice Department in 2018 subpoenaed Apple for data from an account that belonged to Donald McGahn II, who at the time was White House counsel for President Donald Trump, according to a report Sunday from The New York Times.

Apple was barred at the time from telling McGahn about the subpoena but was able to inform him last month, reported the Times, citing a person briefed on the matter. Apple told McGahn that it "complied with the subpoena in a timely fashion but declined to tell him what it had provided the government," according to the Times.

Apple and the Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report follows recent revelations that the Trump's administration had secretly obtained data on journalists as well as Democrats in Congress. Earlier this month, the Times reported that Trump officials subpoenaed Apple for data from at least a dozen people connected to the House Intelligence Committee. Prosecutors, who seized the records in 2017 and early 2018, were reportedly searching for the source of media leaks about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

It's unclear if officials were investigating McGahn or if "he was swept up in a larger net because he had communicated with someone who was under scrutiny," reported the Times, noting that in his role as White House counsel he was likely in contact with many people who may have been looked at in the Trump probe.

McGahn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.