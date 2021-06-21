Apple halts production of iPhone 12 Mini, report says

Patrick Holland/CNET

After less than a year on the market, the iPhone 12 Mini -- essentially a compact clone of the iPhone 12 -- might be on its last legs. MacRumors reported Monday that Apple has ceased production of the 5.4-inch smartphone after its sales didn't measure up to those of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. For now, the iPhone 12 Mini is still listed on Apple's website for $699.

Released in November, the iPhone 12 Mini's small size stands in stark contrast to that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple's biggest iPhone to date. The Mini comes in the traditional black and white options, along with blue, red, green and even purple as of April.

Apple is rumored to be announcing its iPhone 13 lineup this fall -- and as far as we know, the iPhone 13 Mini is still on its way.