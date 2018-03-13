Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

VCG

People are fickle.

One minute they think you're wonderful, the next you're nothing at all.

It's a little like being secretary of state.

When it comes to Apple, however, you always expect that its brand reputation is something most people at least respect, if not love.

However, the annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient survey, released Tuesday, suggests humans have become a little tired of Apple's shtick.

The iPhone maker plunged from fifth place last year to 29th this year.

Which leaves it 18 places behind Microsoft, seven places behind Netflix, four places behind LG and, goodness, 15 places behind Kellogg's.

What might have led the 25,800 US adults surveyed between December 11 and January 12 to discard Apple so much in their hearts?

After all, the research period coincided with the rollout of the iPhone X, the so-called smartphone of the future.

Everyone may have a thought about this. Perhaps it's just the case that Apple's been around a long time and, for many people, phones and laptops have become utilitarian, while smartwatches, too, fail to excite.

Then again, Apple isn't alone in its plummet. Last year, Google was in eighth place and now suddenly finds itself in 28th.

Neither Apple nor Google immediately responded to a request for comment.

Various surveys appear from time to time. Sometimes they reinforce one another; sometimes they contradict one another.

Last week, a survey emerged suggesting Google has far more charisma than Apple. And, indeed, that Amazon has more charisma than all other US brands.

In the Harris Poll survey -- which scores brands along parameters such as social responsibility; vision and leadership; and emotional appeal -- Amazon came out on top. Tesla was third. These were the only two tech brands in the top 10.

Do these businesses cause excitement because they feel like the future? If so, the future of what? Of drones delivering underwear and electric cars that look pretty and drive themselves?

Humans are easy to excite, aren't they?

