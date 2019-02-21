CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet Services

Apple, Goldman Sachs reportedly launching iPhone-linked credit card

It'll let you set spending goals and manage your balance via Apple's Wallet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Payment service Apple Pay launches in Germany

Apple is reportedly readying a big payment push by offering its own credit card.

 Lino Mirgeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Apple and Goldman Sachs will issue a credit card this spring with money-managing features tucked into the iPhone, according to a report.

Employees will test the card in the coming weeks before an official launch later in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources. We got a hint last May that this partnership, which brings both companies into a new market, was coming.

The card will reportedly let you set spending goals, track rewards and manage your balance via Apple's Wallet app.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's next launch events: Everything we know
6:18

Apple makes a little money each time you make a purchase through Apple Pay, but the Journal reported that it would get a bigger slice when you use its card.

It'll apparently use the Mastercard payment network -- the second-largest in the US after Visa -- and cardholders will earn around 2 percent cash back on purchases, but potentially more on Apple products.

The report follows Apple CEO Tim Cook in January teasing an expansion of the company's services in 2019 as it seeks new revenue sources following lackluster holiday 2018 iPhone sales.

Neither Apple nor Goldman Sachs immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple

Next Article: Galaxy Fold will amaze you. Here's why you won't buy one