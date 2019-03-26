Apple goes big on services with TV Plus, Arcade, News Plus: We react (The 3:59, Ep. 538)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple TV Plus, the company's new premium streaming service.
- Apple Arcade, its subscription gaming service.
- Apple Card, a new credit card.
- Apple News Plus, a subscription magazine service.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
