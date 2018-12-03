James Martin/CNET

Apple is giving back to the armed forces -- in the form of a new online store with a relatively big discount.

The consumer electronics giant on Monday launched a new store -- linked out via its main Apple Store site -- for both veterans and active military personnel that offers a 10 percent discount on Apple products and other accessories from third parties. The discount is greater than the 2 to 6 percent discount offered in its Education Store for students, teachers and academic staff members.

Apple is the latest to offer special incentives to the military community. Wireless carriers have spent the last year ramping up offers and programs that benefit active military and veterans.

"At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces. We're proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service," the company said in a statement.