Apple gives thumbs up to Hey email app after update rejection

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple approved an update for subscription-based emailing app Hey over the weekend, after rejecting one last week, developer Basecamp said on Monday. It came as Apple prepared for its Worldwide Developer Conference event on Monday.

Basecamp tweeted that updates had been rejected multiple times, as noted by TechCrunch, apparently because it didn't offer an in-app purchase for the full $99-a-year service. The app also lacked functionality when downloaded -- you have to visit the company's website to sign up.

A newer update, which Basecamp submitted Monday, added a "new free option" to the iOS app to satisfy Apple's requirements.

David Heinemeier Hansson, Basecamp's co-founder, tweeted about Monday's update.

Apple has approved HEY for iOS 1.0.2 without IAP!! We’ve submitted 1.0.3 for final, definitive approval with a new free option and HEY for Work. SO NOW WE WAIT. CAN THIS STAND-OFF END IN A TRUCE? https://t.co/0x0UAYgM80 — DHH (@dhh) June 22, 2020

"SO NOW WE WAIT. CAN THIS STAND-OFF END IN A TRUCE?" he wrote.

Apple's move also followed Europe's Competition Commission opening dual investigations into Apple Pay and the App Store, as well as calls from Microsoft president Brad Smith for greater antitrust scrutiny on app store policies.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.