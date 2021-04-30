Apple found to be in breach of EU competition rules following Spotify complaint

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The European Commission has found Apple to be in breach of EU competition law, following a complaint made by Spotify back in 2019.

For the past year, the EU has been investigating whether Apple is abusing its power by charging Spotify and other subscription-based companies a 30% fee for in-app purchases. Spotify claimed in its complaint that Apple was stifling competition by charging companies that compete with its own services -- in this case Apple Music.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager announced in a tweet on Friday morning that the investigation found "consumers losing out" as a result of Apple's policies. Vestager will hold a press conference shortly to discuss the result of the investigation in more detail.

Our preliminary conclusion: @Apple is in breach of EU competition law. @AppleMusic compete with other music streaming services. But @Apple charges high commission fees on rivals in the App store & forbids them to inform of alternative subscription options. Consumers losing out. — Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) April 30, 2021

For Apple, this isn't the first run-in with Europe's Competition Commission or Vestager. In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to a $14.5 billion tax penalty handed out by Vestager by calling it "political crap."

This story is developing, please check back for more.