Apple found to be in breach of EU competition rules following Spotify complaint

Apple is the latest US tech giant to fall foul of Europe's antitrust rules.

Apple is under fire in Europe.

 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The European Commission has found Apple to be in breach of EU competition law, following a complaint made by Spotify back in 2019.

For the past year, the EU has been investigating whether Apple is abusing its power by charging Spotify and other subscription-based companies a 30% fee for in-app purchases. Spotify claimed in its complaint that Apple was stifling competition by charging companies that compete with its own services -- in this case Apple Music.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager announced in a tweet on Friday morning that the investigation found "consumers losing out" as a result of Apple's policies. Vestager will hold a press conference shortly to discuss the result of the investigation in more detail.

For Apple, this isn't the first run-in with Europe's Competition Commission or Vestager. In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to a $14.5 billion tax penalty handed out by Vestager by calling it "political crap."

This story is developing, please check back for more.